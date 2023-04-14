© 2023 Connecticut Public

North Korea advances their nuclear capabilities

By Anthony Kuhn,
Michel Martin
Published April 14, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT

North Korea has successfully tested a solid fueled intercontinental ballistic missile. The test marks a major advance in North Korea's nuclear capabilities.

