The results of the 127th Boston Marathon
The Boston Marathon was held Monday and featured some of the world's best runners. All eyes were on one Kenyan in particular who has recorded several of the fastest marathon races ever.
Copyright 2023 GBH
The Boston Marathon was held Monday and featured some of the world's best runners. All eyes were on one Kenyan in particular who has recorded several of the fastest marathon races ever.
Copyright 2023 GBH
This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.
Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.