A cruise ship passenger is missing after going overboard in the Pacific Ocean

By Ayana Archie
Published April 27, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT
The Quantum of the Seas cruise ship is docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Center Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 in Singapore.
Danial Hakim
/
AP
The Quantum of the Seas cruise ship is docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Center Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 in Singapore.

U.S. Coast Guard crews will resume a search Thursday for a man who reportedly fell overboard on a cruise ship traveling in the Pacific Ocean to Hawaii.

A Coast Guard coordination center said it received a call from the Royal Caribbean ship Quantum of the Seas that an Australian man went overboard at about 11:03 p.m. Tuesday.

The agency deployed an air search crew at about 7 a.m. Wednesday to about 500 miles south of the town of Kailua-Kona on the big island of Hawaii. They arrived on the scene at about 9 a.m. and stayed for about six hours before returning to a fuel station.

The cruise ship has been at sea for 15 days and is expected to dock in Hawaii on Friday.

Ayana Archie

