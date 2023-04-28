© 2023 Connecticut Public

Talk show host and a former Cincinnati mayor, Jerry Springer, dies at 79

By Steve Inskeep,
Eric Deggans
Published April 28, 2023 at 5:06 AM EDT

A remembrance of Jerry Springer, who is best known for hosting the hugely popular 1990s confrontational talk show: The Jerry Springer Show.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Eric Deggans
Eric Deggans is NPR's first full-time TV critic.
