© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Connecticut House passes early voting legislation

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published May 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT
connecticut_legislature.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP

The Connecticut House of Representatives has approved a bill that would allow early voting beginning next year. Connecticut is currently one of only four states that does not have early voting

It passed by a vote of 107 to 35, after several hours of debate on Thursday evening, during which several Republican amendments were defeated.

The House action comes after 63% of state voters approved an amendment of the Constitution to allow for early voting in last November’s election.

The bill allows cities and towns to designate early voting sites, said Representative Matt Blumenthal (D-Stamford), House chairman of the General Administration and Elections Committee.

“It requires that every municipality designate and institute a site for early voting,” Blumenthal said during debate. "And it lays out all the regulations that would cover that and the processes that would cover that."

Blumenthal added it would also allow municipalities to approve and designate additional early voting sites but does not mandate them to do so.

The bill requires 14 days of early voting prior to the November election, seven days for state primaries, and four days for special elections and presidential primaries.

It now goes to the Senate for action.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content