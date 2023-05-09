Sen. Dianne Feinstein returns to Washington following an absence

Updated May 10, 2023 at 3:12 PM ET

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who had a prolonged absence from the Senate as she recovered from shingles, says she is still experiencing some side effects from the virus that may affect her work now that she's back in Washington.

"My doctors have advised me to work a lighter schedule as I return to the Senate. I'm hopeful those issues will subside as I continue to recover," Feinstein said in a statement released Wednesday.

Feinstein, 89, last voted in mid-February, and several Democrats recently called on her to resign before her term is up, including California Rep. Ro Khanna.

Her absence was severely noted in the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has set a goal of surpassing the number of federal judges confirmed under former President Donald Trump.

Feinstein says she's looking forward to resuming her work on that panel, which includes consideration of President Biden's judicial nominees.

"I have returned to Washington and am prepared to resume my duties in the Senate. I'm grateful for all the well-wishes over the past couple of months and for the excellent care that I received from my medical team in San Francisco," she said.

Feinstein requested a temporary replacement on the committee while she recovered, but Senate Republicans blocked Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's effort to do so.

On the news of Feinstein's return on Tuesday, Schumer said he is "glad that my friend Dianne is back in the Senate and ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work. After talking with her multiple times over the past few weeks, it's clear she's back where she wants to be and ready to deliver for California."

