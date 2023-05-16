© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A 12-year-old is charged with murder in the shooting of a Sonic restaurant employee

By Ayana Archie
Published May 16, 2023 at 4:04 AM EDT
This file photo shows a sign for a Sonic Drive-In.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
This file photo shows a sign for a Sonic Drive-In.

A 12-year-old is charged with murder in the shooting of a Sonic restaurant employee in Texas last weekend, according to police.

Matthew Davis, 32, admonished Angel Gomez, 20, for being disorderly in the parking lot of the Keene, Texas, restaurant at about 9:40 p.m. last Saturday. A physical altercation ensued, then the juvenile suspect, who is unnamed because they are a minor, allegedly shot Davis multiple times from the back seat of Gomez's vehicle, the Keene Police Department said.

Davis was transported to the hospital, where he died.

The juvenile suspect's age was confirmed by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Gomez and the child – both from Fort Worth, about 28 miles from Keene – fled the area, but Gomez eventually returned to the scene. Law enforcement tracked and arrested the child in Rio Vista, about 14 miles south of Keene. Police confiscated several firearms from the minor.

Both Gomez and the boy are now in custody and being charged with murder, police said.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Ayana Archie

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content