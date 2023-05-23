© 2023 Connecticut Public

A suspect is charged after crashing a truck into barriers near the White House

By Joe Hernandez
Published May 23, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT
The U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies investigate a rented box truck that crashed into security barriers at Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
Nathan Howard
/
Reuters
The U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies investigate a rented box truck that crashed into security barriers at Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

Law enforcement officials in Washington, D.C., say a person who drove a rental truck into security barriers near the White House on Monday did so intentionally.

U.S. Park Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, Mo., plowed into the bollards around Lafayette Square on purpose.

The collision at Lafayette Square and 16th Street around 9:40 p.m. Monday occurred just steps from the White House.

Kandula was arrested and charged by the Park Police with assault with a dangerous weapon; reckless operation of a motor vehicle; threatening to kill / kidnap / inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member; destruction of federal property and trespassing.

NBC News reported that the suspect made threatening statements about the White House, and that a Nazi flag was seized by authorities at the scene.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said no Secret Service or White House personnel were hurt in the incident.

The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department deemed the truck safe after the crash, he added.

Authorities didn't say if President Biden was in the White House at the time of the collision.

Joe Hernandez

