© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

ValleyBike program unlikely to operate this summer

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published May 26, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT
An empty ValleyBike docking station in Northampton, Massachusetts, on April 24, 2023.
Alden Bourne
/
NEPM
An empty ValleyBike docking station in Northampton, Massachusetts, on April 24, 2023.

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, and a bike-sharing program serving western Massachusetts is likely to miss the entire season.

ValleyBike started in 2018 and provided electric-assist bicycles in eight western Massachusetts communities including Springfield, Northampton and Holyoke.

But earlier this year, the Canadian company that serviced the bikes and provided the technology to run the system notified the communities it was entering bankruptcy proceedings.

Carolyn Misch, who is the sustainability director for Northampton, said attempts to find a short-term solution were unsuccessful. She said it will take a while to find another provider.

"We have to put the bid package together," Misch said. "We have to put it out for a minimum amount of time, and then we have to review the responses and determine the most appropriate vendor."

She also said the western Massachusetts communities have to figure out how to pay for it.

The Canadian company, Bewegen, did not return requests for comment.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education and politics.
See stories by Alden Bourne

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content