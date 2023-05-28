© 2023 Connecticut Public

Lingering concerns could upend the debt ceiling deal

By Franco Ordoñez
Published May 28, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT

President Joe Biden has reached a deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on raising the debt ceiling. Now, it's up to the Senate and House to approve the deal.

Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
