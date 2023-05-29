© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

At least 9 people injured in shooting at Florida beach boardwalk

By The Associated Press
Published May 29, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT
Police respond to a shooting near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood, Fla., on Monday evening.
Mike Stocker
/
South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Police respond to a shooting near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood, Fla., on Monday evening.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Nine people were injured Monday evening when gunfire erupted along a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Fla., sending people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach on Memorial Day.

Several of the victims were taken to a children's hospital, police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said. However, authorities have not yet released the ages of the victims or provided details about their conditions.

A preliminary investigation shows that an altercation between two groups resulted in gunfire, police said. One person has been detained and another suspect is being still being sought.

Videos posted on Twitter on Monday evening showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people.

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials were also setting up an area for family members to reunite.

Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 miles south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles north of Miami. The beach was expected to see more visitors than usual with the Memorial Day holiday.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
The Associated Press

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content