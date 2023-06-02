© 2023 Connecticut Public

Don't default on the NPR news quiz! See if you can secure all the right answers

By Holly J. Morris
Published June 2, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
The debt ceiling drama is nearing its conclusion. See you in 2025!

In pre-news news, next week at least two more males plan to announce runs for the Republican presidential nomination. Unrelated, an overabundance of male trees is upping the pollen count, leading to more allergies. Meanwhile, males may — eventually — not be needed to create life, as a new technology known as IVG could someday allow baby-making without them. You win some, you lose some, guys.

Other stuff also happened. How well were you paying attention?

