Vermont gun bill with 72-hour waiting period becomes law without governor's signature

Legislative leaders say they're pleased that Gov. Phil Scott will allow a gun violence prevention bill to become law.

The plan requires a 72-hour waiting period to purchase a firearm, it calls for the safe home storage of guns, and it expands the use of risk prevention orders.

Scott says he has strong concerns that the waiting period is unconstitutional, but he allowed the bill to become law without his signature because he says the issue will likely be settled in federal court.

Senate President Pro Tem Phil Baruth said the bill "may turn out to be the most impactful gun safety measure passed in the last 30 years."

Roughly 60% of all suicides in Vermont involved a firearm last year.

The requirements in the new law are set to take effect July 1.

