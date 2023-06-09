© 2023 Connecticut Public

What is there a shortage of? Find out in the NPR news quiz (hint: it's not smoke)

By Holly J. Morris
Published June 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

El Niño is here! And ready to make summer and the dregs of spring even hotter and drier. That's not great for Canada, which spent this week exporting a commodity no one wants: wildfire smoke, now polluting a swath of the United States.

Asked when the air would clear, experts told NPR "when the weather changes or the fires stop." A Magic 8 Ball, just as usefully, told NPR, "Reply hazy, try again."

In contrast, all of these quiz questions have actual answers. So ... how well have you been paying attention?

