'Guns to Gardens' event offers Granite Staters a way to get rid of old firearms — for good

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published June 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
An organizer at the Guns to Gardens event holds up a necklace made of repurposed gun parts.
1 of 3  — image000003.jpeg
An organizer at the Guns to Gardens event holds up a necklace made of repurposed gun parts.
Olivia Richardson / NHPR
Guns to Gardens is a national movement that aims to offer an alternative for unwanted guns. This weekend's event was the first one hosted in New Hampshire.
2 of 3  — image000002.jpeg
Guns to Gardens is a national movement that aims to offer an alternative for unwanted guns. This weekend's event was the first one hosted in New Hampshire.
Olivia Richardson / NHPR
Organizers said they hope this weekend's event won't be the last.
3 of 3  — image000001.jpeg
Organizers said they hope this weekend’s event won’t be the last.
Olivia Richardson / NHPR

New Hampshire law limits what state agencies can do when someone turns in a gun they don't want anymore.

But an event Wesley United Methodist Church in Concord this weekend offered Granite Staters a different way to get rid of unwanted guns — for good. The goal was to give the firearms a new life as gardening tools, jewelry and more.

It's part of a national movement called Guns to Gardens. This weekend's event marked the first one held in New Hampshire. In total, organizers said 31 guns were dropped off at the Concord church on Saturday, including an AR-15.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full story from NHPR's Olivia Richardson.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Olivia Richardson
Olivia joins us from WLVR/Lehigh Valley Public Media, where she covered the Easton area in eastern Pennsylvania. She has also reported for WUWM in Milwaukee and WBEZ in Chicago.
See stories by Olivia Richardson

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
