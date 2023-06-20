© 2023 Connecticut Public

Listening to NPR's Student Podcast finalists

By Mia Venkat,
Patrick JarenwattananonSteve DrummondJanet W. Lee
Published June 20, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT

NPR's Student Podcast Challenge received more than 3,300 entries in its fifth year. We bring you some of the finalists in our high school category from students around the country.

Mia Venkat
Patrick Jarenwattananon
Steve Drummond
Steve Drummond heads up two teams of journalists at NPR. NPR Ed is a nine-member team that launched in March 2014, providing deeper coverage of learning and education and extending it to audiences across digital platforms. Code Switch is an eight-person team that covers race and identity across the network, and in an award-winning weekly podcast.
Janet W. Lee

