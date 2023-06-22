WATCH: Back to Life | The Aircraft Restoration Team

The Aircraft Restoration Team are the volunteers behind the scenes at the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, CT. In a joint effort to preserve and restore historical aircrafts, the volunteers, from all walks of life, are preserving their personal stories through their shared love of aviation. While the public enjoys the finished aircrafts, many are not aware of how they were brought back to life or by whom. Watch the film below. For more Connecticut Public's original Mini Docs, visit ctpublic.org/minidocs.

"I am surviving because I do have these volunteers here" - O'Neil Langley, 90

Video by Dave Wurtzel

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public O’Neil Langley, restoration volunteer, stands in a storage hanger at the New England Air Museum. From Connecticut Public Mini Doc ‘Back To Life’

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Restoration volunteers work on the F-89 Scorpion at the New England Air Museum. From Connecticut Public Mini Doc ‘Back To Life’