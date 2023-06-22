© 2023 Connecticut Public

WATCH: Back to Life | The Aircraft Restoration Team

Connecticut Public Radio | By David Wurtzel
Published June 22, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT
O’Neil Langley sits in the restoration hanger at the New England Air Museum. From Connecticut Public Mini Doc ‘Back To Life’
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
The Aircraft Restoration Team are the volunteers behind the scenes at the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, CT. In a joint effort to preserve and restore historical aircrafts, the volunteers, from all walks of life, are preserving their personal stories through their shared love of aviation. While the public enjoys the finished aircrafts, many are not aware of how they were brought back to life or by whom. Watch the film below. For more Connecticut Public's original Mini Docs, visit ctpublic.org/minidocs.

"I am surviving because I do have these volunteers here" - O'Neil Langley, 90

Video by Dave Wurtzel

O’Neil Langley, restoration volunteer, stands in a storage hanger at the New England Air Museum. From Connecticut Public Mini Doc ‘Back To Life’
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Restoration volunteers work on the F-89 Scorpion at the New England Air Museum. From Connecticut Public Mini Doc ‘Back To Life’
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
John Smith, restoration volunteer, polishes propellers at the New England Air Museum. From Connecticut Public Mini Doc ‘Back To Life’
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
David Wurtzel
Dave Wurtzel is a 9 time Emmy Award winning Visuals Journalist. Crafting documentaries large and small - his work is built on a creative spirit that continues to inspire an original approach to each project. Beyond Connecticut Public Dave has a diverse background and is a proud father, husband, and alumni of Eastern Connecticut State University.
