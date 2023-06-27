© 2023 Connecticut Public

Club Q shooter is sentenced to 5 consecutive life terms after pleading guilty

91.5 KRCC | By Abigail Beckman
Published June 27, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT

The shooter who killed five people and injured several others last year at a Colorado Springs nightclub has been sentenced to life in prison.

Abigail Beckman
Abigail grew up in Palmer Lake, Co. She has a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications and Spanish as well as a Master's degree in communications. Previously, she worked for the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kan. and for 89.1 KMUW in Wichita Kan.

