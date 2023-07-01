© 2023 Connecticut Public

Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Laura Dern; Playwright Jeremy O. Harris

Fresh Air
Published July 1, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Thinking she had just months to live, Laura Dern's mother 'spilled the beans': Actor Laura Dern and her mother Diane Ladd have always shared a profession. But when Ladd was diagnosed with lung disease, the two started sharing so much more. Their new book is Honey, Baby, Mine.

'Slave Play' playwright Jeremy O. Harris is on a mission to diversify theater: The award-winning playwright helped bring Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window to Broadway. He also talks about his provocative Slave Play, which earned 12 Tony nominations.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Thinking she had just months to live, Laura Dern's mother 'spilled the beans'

'Slave Play' playwright Jeremy O. Harris is on a mission to diversify theater

