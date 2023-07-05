© 2023 Connecticut Public

Hartford opens its public pools for the summer, as temperatures rise

Connecticut Public Radio | By Kay Perkins
Published July 5, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT
Swimmers at the Colt Park cool off on opening day of the summer public pool season.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced the opening of the summer public pool season this week, which began on-schedule just hours before Governor Ned Lamont enacted extreme hot weather protocol.

Bronin celebrated the pools’ opening, but advised caution with outdoor activities.

“Pools are a great way to have fun and cool off, but the truth is that they're not the best way,” Bronin said. “If it's really extreme heat, what you want to do is to stay out of the sun, and stay hydrated and stay in a cool, dry place if you can.”

Bronin also emphasized the importance of checking on neighbors, especially the elderly and anyone else particularly vulnerable to heat.

The city’s aquatics programs will also begin next week, including the city’s first municipal competitive swim league.

Bronin said the city’s swim lessons contribute to its residents’ safety -- not just by teaching necessary survival skills, but by training the next generation of lifeguards.

“We want that pipeline of young people from Hartford, learning to swim, becoming strong swimmers, and then becoming lifeguards in this community,” he said.

City officials said that while the city’s pools are adequately staffed, they are still looking for qualified lifeguards. Hartford was one of several Connecticut cities and towns that raised hourly wages for lifeguards amid a state-wide lifeguard shortage.

Hartford’s four public pools will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. on weekends.

A lifeguard at Colt Park pool keeps an eye on reporter Marc Robbins, immersed in his work on opening day of Hartford public pool season. Hartford was one of several Connecticut cities and towns that raised hourly wages for lifeguards amid a state-wide lifeguard shortage.

