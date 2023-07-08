© 2023 Connecticut Public

Fresh Air Weekend: What it means to be Intersex; The risks and benefits of AI

Fresh Air
Published July 8, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
Intersex activists Sean Saifa Wall, Alicia Roth Weigel and River Gallo share their stories in the documentary <em>Every Body.</em>
Intersex activists Sean Saifa Wall, Alicia Roth Weigel and River Gallo share their stories in the documentary Every Body.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

For the intersex community, 'Every Body' exists on a spectrum: Alicia Roth Weigel is one of three activists profiled in Julie Cohen's new documentary. She says intersex is an umbrella term for people whose "anatomy doesn't fit super neatly into a binary box."

Flawed chatbot or threat to society? Both? We explore the risks and benefits of AI: Artificial intelligence experts recently signed an open letter warning that AI could destroy humanity. New York Times reporter Cade Metz explains why we are at a turning point with this technology.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air.

