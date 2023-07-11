© 2023 Connecticut Public

How to help with flood recovery in Vermont

Vermont Public | By April McCullum
Published July 11, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT
A white building surrounded by flood waters
Ty Robertson
/
Vermont Public
Flooding in Jeffersonville, seen Tuesday morning.

Vermonters who want to help with flood recovery should focus on their immediate local neighbors and, crucially, keeping themselves safe in the process, state officials said Tuesday morning.

Many Vermont communities are not yet safe for large-scale volunteer efforts, Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said at a news conference.

"For now, please focus your volunteer energy at the hyper-local level," Morrison said. "Check on your neighbors and the most vulnerable in your neighborhood."

All Vermonters will eventually be asked to help with recovery. To prepare to help in the coming days, people can sign up at vermont.gov/volunteer. Volunteers will be given specific instructions about where and when they can participate.

"Only deploy when you have been given a specific volunteer assignment. ... Please do not become someone in need of rescue," Morrison said.

Barre City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro urged people to stay home Tuesday morning rather than trying to help in Barre.

"We know there's going to be plenty opportunities, plenty of need," Storellicastro said in an interview. "We just need a chance to assess the situation, and then we'll very readily deploy this army of volunteers that we know we'll have."

All Vermonters should stay away from damaged and flooded areas. Never drive across a flooded road or around a road closure sign, Morrison said.

Specialized crews are active throughout the state performing search and rescue efforts, setting up shelters, and directing motorists away from dangerous areas.

This article will be updated this week as Vermont's needs and volunteer opportunities evolve.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

New England News Collaborative
April McCullum
