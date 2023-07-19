Sununu passes on another term as New Hampshire governor, leaving 2024 field wide open

Gov. Chris Sununu will not run for reelection in 2024.

Sununu signaled last month that he was leaning against another term leading New Hampshire. He confirmed that choice in an email to supporters Wednesday, saying he made the decision after discussions with his family.

"Public service should never be a career, and the time is right for another Republican to lead our great state," Sununu wrote. "It is with great pride that New Hampshire is better off today than we were seven years ago."

The move comes after Sununu also flirted with a potential run for president, spending months on a national media and events tour, before eventually deciding to forgo that path to higher office.

Todd Bookman / NHPR Gov. Chris Sununu announced he won't run for another term as governor at an Executive Council meeting on July 19.

Sununu's decision now leaves a wide open field for the Republican race for governor in 2024. Within minutes of his announcement, former New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse — who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2022 — announced his entrance into the gubernatorial race. Other potential candidates include former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte and New Hampshire Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut.

Asked about his plans for a potential run for governor at a forum on school funding hosted by Americans for Prosperity New Hampshire Tuesday night, Edelblut declined to get specific, saying he wanted to focus on the topic of the evening.

“The questions about whether or not my future in politics is going in one direction or another is something for another day,” Edeblut said.

When he was first elected in 2016, after narrowly beating Edelblut in a crowded Republican primary, Sununu was the youngest sitting governor in the nation. Before pursuing a campaign for governor, Sununu spent three terms on the Executive Council. He also previously served as CEO of Waterville Valley Ski Resort, which is owned by his family.

Now 48 years old, he has since sailed to reelection three times — most recently, securing 57% of the vote over his Democratic opponent, former state Sen. Tom Sherman. He has enjoyed relatively high popularity throughout his time in office; the latest University of New Hampshire poll found 64% of independent voters approved of his performance.

It’s not clear what the future might hold for Sununu. Asked by a reporter for WMUR about his plans Wednesday afternoon, he replied, with a laugh, “Is WMUR taking resumes and applications?”

“No, look, there’s no next,” Sununu continued. “What I’m going to do next is go back to work. I’m still governor for 18 months - there’s still a lot of work to do. It is a 24/7 job, the phone never, never stops ringing, so that’s going to be the nature of the job right up until the last day, and that’s just the way it is — and that’s great.”

Sununu didn’t rule out the possibility of endorsing one of the candidates running to replace him, though he said he’d need to see who lines up.

“I think as folks know, I’m never afraid to get behind candidates I believe strongly in, like any other citizen in the state,” he said.

