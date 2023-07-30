© 2023 Connecticut Public

An SUV strikes 6 migrant workers in Walmart parking lot in North Carolina

By Ashley Westerman
Published July 30, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT

Six migrant workers were struck Sunday afternoon by an SUV in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina from what police are calling "an intentional assault with a vehicle."

"All six were transported to Atrium Health – Lincoln with various injuries. None of the injuries appear to be life threatening," the Lincolnton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police say they're still looking for the vehicle and driver involved in the incident, which they said took place at 1:17 pm ET. In the Facebook post, they describe the vehicle as an older model SUV with a luggage rack, and the driver as an older white male.

The motive for the attack is also still under investigation. Police told NPR via telephone late Sunday there is no further information.

Lincolnton is a small city of some 11,800 people located about an hour outside of Charlotte.

Ashley Westerman
Ashley Westerman is a producer who occasionally directs the show. Since joining the staff in June 2015, she has produced a variety of stories including a coal mine closing near her hometown, the 2016 Republican National Convention, and the Rohingya refugee crisis in southern Bangladesh. She is also an occasional reporter for Morning Edition, and NPR.org, where she has contributed reports on both domestic and international news.
