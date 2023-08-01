© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Henrietta Lacks' descendants reach a settlement over the use of her 'stolen' cells

By Joe Hernandez
Published August 1, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT
Attendees gaze at a painting of Henrietta Lacks by Kadir Nelson at HBO's The HeLa Project Exhibit for <em>The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks</em> in 2017 in New York City.
Nicholas Hunt
/
Getty Images for HBO
Attendees gaze at a painting of Henrietta Lacks by Kadir Nelson at HBO's The HeLa Project Exhibit for The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks in 2017 in New York City.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Joe Hernandez

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content