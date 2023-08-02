© 2023 Connecticut Public

1 person dies, 8 others are seriously hurt in tour bus rollover at Grand Canyon West

By The Associated Press
Published August 2, 2023 at 12:53 AM EDT

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. — One person was killed in a tour bus rollover involving over 50 people Tuesday in northern Arizona near the Grand Canyon West Skywalk, authorities said.

The bus rolled over just before 10 a.m. Tuesday at Grand Canyon West on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, according to the tribal police department.

Grand Canyon West is run by the tribe but has no operational ties to Grand Canyon National Park, which is managed by the National Park Service.

The rollover involved 57 people; one person died and eight others were flown to hospitals. An undisclosed number of others with less critical injuries were driven for treatment, tribal emergency officials said in a statement.

The name of the person who died and details on the injured were not immediately released.

A private tour operator and a visitor's personal vehicle collided near the Grand Canyon West parking lot, tribal officials confirmed. They declined further comment, citing their ongoing investigation.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted tribal police with the crash.

Grand Canyon West is in northern Mohave County at the West Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The Associated Press

