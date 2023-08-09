© 2023 Connecticut Public

The winning $1.58 billion Mega Millions ticket is sold in Florida

By The Associated Press
Published August 9, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store, ahead of Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing of $1.55 billion, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Kennesaw, Georgia.
Mike Stewart
/
AP
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store, ahead of Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing of $1.55 billion, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Someone in Florida won a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, ending a stretch of lottery futility that had stretched for nearly four months.

The winning numbers drawn were: 13 19 20 32 33 and the yellow ball: 14.

Before the big win Tuesday night, there had been 31 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game's jackpot on April 18. That enabled the prize to steadily grow to be the third-largest ever in U.S. history.

Mega Millions jackpot winners are so rare thanks to odds of one in 302.6 million.

The $1.58 billion payout would go to the winner if they opt for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But people usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday's jackpot is an estimated $783.3 million.

The prize money is subject to federal taxes. Many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The Associated Press

