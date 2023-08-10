Another soggy record reached atop Mount Washington

Another record has fallen atop Mount Washington.

It is now officially the wettest summer on record for the Mount Washington Observatory.

Meteorologist Alex Branton, in a measurement taken Wednesday, measured 37.85 inches of precipitation. That surpasses the previous record, set in 1998, of 37.80 inches, according to the Mount Washington Observatory.

Signs pointed to such records falling earlier this summer.

Last month was the wettest July atop Mount Washington, which is 6,288 feet above sea level,, breaking a record of precipitation that had stood since 1996.

The future could be just as soggy, or even more so. The New Hampshire climate assessment, a report from the state Department of Environmental Services, shows climate change delivering warmer and wetter weather for the Granite State.