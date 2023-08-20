© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: See flooding, mudslides Tropical Storm Hilary brings to Southern Calif.

By Nicole Werbeck
Published August 20, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT
Sun., Aug. 20: A car is partially submerged in floodwaters as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area in Cathedral City, California.
Mario Tama
/
Getty Images
Sun., Aug. 20: A car is partially submerged in floodwaters as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area in Cathedral City, California.

In Southern California, millions of people are experiencing the effects of Hurricane Hilary, which has been downgraded to a still powerful tropical storm as it comes ashore.

Residents across the region are being advised to stay home, if possible, and to expect road closures in flooded areas and possible power blackouts.

We take a look at the scene.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sun., Aug. 20: Tents and belongings of unhoused people are seen near the rushing water of the Los Angeles River, near Griffith Park.
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sun., Aug. 20: Tents and belongings of unhoused people are seen near the rushing water of the Los Angeles River, near Griffith Park.
Sun., Aug. 20: Interstate 10 is shut down in both directions due to flooding on the roadway as tropical storm Hilary makes landfall in Cathedral City, California.
Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sun., Aug. 20: Interstate 10 is shut down in both directions due to flooding on the roadway as tropical storm Hilary makes landfall in Cathedral City, California.
Sun., Aug. 20: A person pushes a cart on a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary heads north near Palm Springs, California.
David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sun., Aug. 20: A person pushes a cart on a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary heads north near Palm Springs, California.
Sun., Aug. 20: A road is washed out as Tropical Storm Hilary heads north into Palm Springs, California.
David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sun., Aug. 20: A road is washed out as Tropical Storm Hilary heads north into Palm Springs, California.
Sun., Aug. 20: Motorists leave their vehicle stuck on a flooded road during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary in Palm Springs, California.
David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sun., Aug. 20: Motorists leave their vehicle stuck on a flooded road during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary in Palm Springs, California.
Sun., Aug. 20: A worker drags caution tape to block off Pico Boulevard after a tree fell in Los Angeles.
Ryan Sun / AP
/
AP
Sun., Aug. 20: A worker drags caution tape to block off Pico Boulevard after a tree fell in Los Angeles.
Sun., Aug. 20: A vehicle drives through a flooded intersection as tropical storm Hilary makes landfall in Palm Springs, California.
Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sun., Aug. 20: A vehicle drives through a flooded intersection as tropical storm Hilary makes landfall in Palm Springs, California.
Sun., Aug. 20: A motorist removes belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded street in Palm Desert, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill / AP
/
AP
Sun., Aug. 20: A motorist removes belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded street in Palm Desert, Calif.
Sun., Aug. 20: A man crosses a street after the landfall of Tropical Storm Hilary in Rosarito, Mexico.
Alejandro Cossío / AP
/
AP
Sun., Aug. 20: A man crosses a street after the landfall of Tropical Storm Hilary in Rosarito, Mexico.
Sat., Aug. 19: A street is covered in mud as Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in Ensenada, Mexico Sunday.
Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
/
Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Sat., Aug. 19: A street is covered in mud as Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in Ensenada, Mexico Sunday.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Nicole Werbeck
See stories by Nicole Werbeck

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content