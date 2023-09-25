© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Electric buses are now helping to transport people around Acadia National Park

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published September 25, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT
One of the electric buses that's now being tested as part of a pilot project in Acadia National Park.
John Kelly
/
National Park Service
One of the electric buses that's now being tested as part of a pilot project in Acadia National Park.

Acadia National Park is in the midst of testing electric buses on its Island Explorer bus routes.

The 32 buses in Acadia's Island Explorer fleet carry as many as 650,000 passengers annually. Since 1999, they've been powered by propane, in an effort to reduce emissions. This month, the National Park Service is taking the first step toward electric buses, testing out models by two different manufacturers in a pilot project supported by the U.S. Department of Energy and Department of Transportation.

Acadia's John Kelly says the early results are promising.

"We're testing the issue of elevation changes and distance in the routes on MDI, but we're seeing initially good results in terms of the amount of charge that's remaining at the end of the day," Kelly says.

Kelly says on a round-trip test drive from Bar Harbor to the summit of Cadillac Mountain, one of the buses used only about 3% of its battery power. He says if electric buses prove feasible in the park, they will likely be phased in over many years. The park is expected to begin testing its second bus model on Monday.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
See stories by Murray Carpenter

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content