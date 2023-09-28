Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger won’t seek reelection

The Democratic mayor of Vermont’s largest city will not seek reelection in March.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced Tuesday afternoon that his fourth term in office will be his last. In 2012, Weinberger defeated Republican Kurt Wright to become the first Democrat to lead the city in three decades.

Twelve years ago, the newly inaugurated Weinberger inherited a municipal ledger that was, in his words, “teetering on a financial cliff” after a scandal at the city-owned telecommunications company had resulted in multiple downgrades by credit rating agencies.

Over the course of Weinberger’s tenure, those agencies have gradually restored the city’s rating to its previous high. In its August statement reaffirming Burlington’s Aa3 rating, Moody’s said the city’s “financial position is likely to remain stable over the next few years because of conservative budgeting and prudent revenue increase.”

Weinberger said those ratings upgrades will save the city more than $40 million in debt service payments.

The Democrat has also overseen major development projects, including the Downtown Transit Center, a renovation of City Hall Park, and what he refers to as a “revival” of the city’s northern waterfront. Weinberger said the city is also on track to meet his goal of increasing housing production in the city by 400% by 2026.

Liam Elder-Connors / Vermont Public The CityPlace development team started initial work on the site in November 2022.

But one of the most high-profile development projects in the Queen City that Weinberger pushed during his tenure is still in the works.

The CityPlace Burlington project, a redevelopment of the downtown mall, has been mired in controversy and delays for the past eight years. The project left a vacant lot in the center of the city’s downtown district for years.

Critics said Weinberger didn’t do enough to compel the project's former owner, Don Sinex, to complete the mixed-use development, which also included reconnecting two city streets. Weinberger’s administration did eventually sue the developers and got a settlement that ensured the city streets would be built, regardless of whether the project was finished.

Last year, a group of local developers bought the property from Sinex and in November 2022 started construction on the project, which will bring hundreds of new housing units to Burlington.

In recent years, high-profile controversies over policing and racial justice eroded public support for Weinberger, whowon reelection to a fourth term in 2021 by 129 votes.

In 2019, Seven Days broke the news that former Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo had used an anonymous Twitter account to publicly mock a critic of his department. The same paper later revealed that Weinberger had known about del Pozo’s activity, but failed to inform the public, and allowed del Pozo to stay on as Burlington’s top cop.

Elodie Reed / VPR

Weinberger has also faced pointed criticism from racial justice leaders.

In 2021, Weinberger removed the city’s first Black female department head — Director of Racial Equity Tyestia Green — from her role in overseeing a study of the police department. He then appointed a white man to lead the study, saying he would be “seen as neutral and not bringing pre-existing positions to the report.”

He later apologized for the move and reinstated Green as leader of the report, saying his initial decision “reveals my own bias.”

More recently, Weinberger was accused of racism after commissioning an audit that was intended to scrutinize the financial practices of the Office of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging under Green’s tenure.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or reach out to reporter Peter Hirschfeld: