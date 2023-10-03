© 2023 Connecticut Public

Trump's $250 million civil fraud trial is underway in New York

By Leila Fadel,
Ximena Bustillo
Published October 3, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump and other defendants are accused of exaggerating the value of their real estate. Could he be banned from business in the state?

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.

