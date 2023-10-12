© 2023 Connecticut Public

Our best photos of Vermont's fall foliage this year

Vermont Public | By Kyle Ambusk,
Lexi KruppSophie Stephens
Published October 12, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT
A birds-eye-view drone shot of Vermont fall foliage: trees in shades of green, red, yellow and orange.
1 of 10  — Fall_JayPeak_FoliageColors3_KyleAmbusk_10032023.jpg
Drone footage taken near Jay Peak the week of Oct. 2.
Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public
A house sits in the middle of fall foliage that stretches across the mountains in reds, greens, yellows and oranges.
2 of 10  — Fall_HouseOnHill_Moretown_KyleAmbusk_10052023.png
A drone photo captures fall foliage on Oct. 9 in Moretown.
Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public
Trees off of Route 100 in Granville in October.
3 of 10  — Fall_Rte100_Granville3_KyleAmbusk_10052023.png
Trees off of Route 100 in Granville in October.
Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public
Colorful trees on a mountain to the left of a town.
4 of 10  — Fall_Town_Rochester1_KyleAmbusk_10052023 (1).jpg
Fall foliage in Rochester on Oct. 9.
Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public
Fog surrounds colorful trees.
5 of 10  — Fall_Stowe_FoggyColorAerial_KyleAmbusk_10032023.jpg
Fog surrounds fall foliage in Stowe on Oct. 2.
Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public
A covered bridge in Fayston is surrounded by fall foliage, taken Oct. 9.
6 of 10  — Fall_CoveredBridge_Fayston_KyleAmbusk10052023.jpg
A covered bridge in Fayston is surrounded by fall foliage, taken Oct. 9.
Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public
In the background, mountains covered in fall foliage. The town of Rochester sits in front.
7 of 10  — Fall_Town_Rochester2_KyleAmbusk_10052023.png
Drone footage from Rochester on Oct. 9.
Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public
A road cuts down the middle. on either side, fall foliage. In the background, a mountain.
8 of 10  — Fall_Rte125_Hancock_KyleAmbusk_10052023.png
Route 125 in Hancock on Oct. 9.
Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public
A covered railroad bridge, in the background bright red and orange trees.
9 of 10  — Fall_Wolcott_FisherCoveredRailroadBridge2_KyleAmbusk_10032023.jpg
A covered railroad bridge in Wolcott the week of Oct. 2.
Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public
An overhead view of foliage showing off reds, oranges and yellows.
10 of 10  — Fall_Foliage_Lincoln_KyleAmbusk_10052023 (1).png
Fall foliage in Lincoln on Oct. 9.
Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public

It's fall foliage season, and this month, Vermont became covered in reds and oranges as trees started to drop their leaves.

A birds-eye-view drone shot of Vermont fall foliage: trees in shades of green, red, yellow and orange.
Kyle Ambusk
/
Vermont Public
Drone footage taken near Jay Peak the week of Oct. 2.

The foliage was so anticipated that popular foliage spots in Pomfret and Reading closed due to the expected leaf-peeping traffic.

A house sits in the middle of fall foliage that stretches across the mountains in reds, greens, yellows and oranges.
Kyle Ambusk
/
Vermont Public
A drone photo captures fall foliage on Oct. 9 in Moretown.
Trees off of Route 100 in Granville in October.
Kyle Ambusk
/
Vermont Public
Trees off of Route 100 in Granville in October.

Right now, the state's trees are putting on a show. And for all the attention it gets, fall foliage is a bit of a mystery to scientists. Every year, they never know exactly how it's going to play out because of variables like rainfall and temperature. We turned to forest ecologist Bill Keeton from the University of Vermont to learn more.

Colorful trees on a mountain to the left of a town.
Kyle Ambusk
/
Vermont Public
Fall foliage in Rochester on Oct. 9.
Fog surrounds colorful trees.
Kyle Ambusk
/
Vermont Public
Fog surrounds fall foliage in Stowe on Oct. 2.

Why Vermont has such great fall foliage:

  • Tree diversity: “We have so many different species, and they grow in all different combinations across the landscape. That gives us the full array of color combinations and potentials." 
  • Topography: “Up higher, we'll get the foliage earlier. And the places down low, where the nighttimes remain warm longer, we’ll get the foliage a little bit later.”
A covered bridge in Fayston is surrounded by fall foliage, taken Oct. 9.
Kyle Ambusk
/
Vermont Public
A covered bridge in Fayston is surrounded by fall foliage, taken Oct. 9.

Go peep some leaves:
In the background, mountains covered in fall foliage. The town of Rochester sits in front.
Kyle Ambusk
/
Vermont Public
Drone footage from Rochester on Oct. 9.
A road cuts down the middle. on either side, fall foliage. In the background, a mountain.
Kyle Ambusk
/
Vermont Public
Route 125 in Hancock on Oct. 9.

Vermont Public staff recommendations for fall leaf peeping: 

  • App Gap on Route 17 and Lincoln Gap Road
  • Drive up the Stowe Toll Road “with a beautiful, non-arduous, 3-mile hiking loop at the top of Mansfield with amazing views”
  • Aldis Hill Park at Hard'ack in Saint Albans
  • The Cantilever Rock Trail near Underhill
  • The Pinnacle in Westminster

Read more about Vermont's famous fall foliage in Out There, our climate-focused newsletter, published every other week.

A covered railroad bridge, in the background bright red and orange trees.
Kyle Ambusk
/
Vermont Public
A covered railroad bridge in Wolcott the week of Oct. 2.
An overhead view of foliage showing off reds, oranges and yellows.
Kyle Ambusk
/
Vermont Public
Fall foliage in Lincoln on Oct. 9.

