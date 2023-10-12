Taylor Swift Eras Tour Concert Film arrives a day early as reviews come in

Taylor Swift's record-breaking concert film is now set to come out Thursday — a day earlier than expected.

"Due to unprecedented demand we're opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!!" the pop star wrote on an Instagram post.

The Los Angeles premiere of the movie Wednesday was predictably packed with stars and Swifties alike. And reviews are starting to come in. The New York Timescalled it "perfect viewing for newcomers and superfans alike." According to USA Today, "The entire film offers a front row seat to the grandeur."

Swift is currently in the middle of her worldwide Eras tour, selling out venues across the world and breaking audience records at some stadiums. If you couldn't get ticketswell, that's what the Eras Tour concert film is for.

The movie is a compilation of Swift's shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. It's already broken a number of pre-sale records. According to theater chain Cinemark, domestic pre-sale records are more than "10 times higher pre-sales than any other cinema engagement event." AMC announced that the concert film broke its record for highest ticket sales revenue in a single day.

Movie industry analysts are closely watching how the concert film performs. Swift is circumventing the usual studio routes for distribution and is working directly with the movie theaters. This likely means a larger share of the revenue will go directly to Swift.

On top of the movie, and the tour, Swift's newest album – a rerecording of 1989 – is set to come out October 27.

