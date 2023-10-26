© 2023 Connecticut Public

Black Pumas celebrate new album with live webstream

XPN | By Miguel Perez
Published October 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT

Updated October 31, 2023 at 12:01 PM ET

Black Pumas are celebrating the release of their new sophomore album, Chronicles of a Diamond, with a special live concert presented by their hometown station, Austin's KUTX 98.9, and you can watch it right here.

The band, led by singer-songwriter Eric Burton and guitarist Adrian Quesada, will be performing at C-Boy's Heart & Soul in their hometown on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 8 p.m. CT /9 p.m. ET.

Chronicles of a Diamond is the band's second studio album, following their acclaimed eponymous debut. Black Pumas earned the duo three Grammy Award nominations in 2020.

You can watch Black Pumas perform live from Austin in the video player above or via NPR's Live Sessions.

Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.

