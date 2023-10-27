© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hearing Celine Dion might be a fun way to start your day — or maybe not

Published October 27, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MY HEART WILL GO ON")

CELINE DION: (Singing) You're here...

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Leila Fadel. Hearing Celine Dion might be a fun way to start your day, but for residents of Porirua, New Zealand, "My Heart Will Go On" won't stop, well, going on. People have been blasting the song on speakers as part of a game to see who can play a Celine Dion power ballad the loudest. Residents have started a petition to ban the game, but for now, it will go on.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MY HEART WILL GO ON")

DION: (Singing) Forever this way...

FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate