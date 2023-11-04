© 2023 Connecticut Public

Fresh Air Weekend: David Byrne; Facial recognition technology

Fresh Air
Published November 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
"I really enjoy writing the songs and performing and the other things that we do," David Byrne says of his work in Talking Heads.
Jordan Cronenweth
/
Courtesy of A24
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

For David Byrne, Talking Heads was about making emotional sense — not literal sense: Byrne opens up about filming the 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense and says the band's hit song "Burning Down the House" is a compilation of "non-sequiturs that have a kind of emotional impact."

Exposing the secretive company at the forefront of facial recognition technology: New York Times reporter Kashmir Hill says Clearview AI has a database of billions of photos scraped from the internet, which it sells to governments and police departments. Her book is Your Face Belongs To Us.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

