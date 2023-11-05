Sunday Puzzle: Hidden Cities

On-air challenge: Ex. The lumberjacks unlaced their boots. --> JACKSON (Miss.)

1. I'd like you to meet my amiable sister. (Fla.)

2. The CPR pro gave Diane a Heimlich maneuver. (Calif.)

3. Did anyone who's sincere accuse me of doing that? (N.Y.)

4. The hockey player got semipro vocational training. (Utah)

5. A neighbor gave Thoreau an oak tree. (Va.)

6. The emcee led the chanteuse onto the stage. (Ariz.)

7. The pet owner would on tiptoe lead obedient dogs downstairs. (Ohio)

8. In the end it was the whole shebang Gorbachev lost. (Me.)

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listen Jim Bricker of Wayland, Mass., and it's a little different from the usual. The time 6:29 on a digital clock, ignoring the colon, also reads 6:29 upside down. How many times in a day can a digital clock, ignoring the colon, read the same right side up as upside down? We are not accepting military time.

Challenge answer: 58 times

Winner: Marcus Ewert of El Cerrito, California.

This week's challenge: This is a two-week creative challenge. Name a geographical place. Then describe it acrostically using the letters in its name. For example, ALBANY could be described acrostically as "Administering Legislative Business At New York." The place can be anywhere in the world — the U.S. or abroad. Entries will be judged on originality, sense, naturalness of wording, elegance, and overall effect. You may submit up to three entries. The person who sends the best entry in my opinion will play puzzle on the air with me in two weeks.

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Wednesday, November 15th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Lennon Sherburne contributed to this story

