© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Suspect in Lewiston mass shootings likely died hours — not days — before he was found

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published November 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST
Law enforcement officers travel on the Androscoggin River as the search continues in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Lisbon Falls, Maine, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. A U.S. Army reservist who killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, was found dead Friday, Oct. 27, two days after the shooting.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Law enforcement officers travel on the Androscoggin River as the search continues in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Lisbon Falls, Maine, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. A U.S. Army reservist who killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, was found dead Friday, Oct. 27, two days after the shooting.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Maine says Robert Card likely died 8-12 hours before his body was located in a trailer at Maine Recycling Corp. in Lisbon.

He died by suicide and was found at 7:45 p.m. Friday Oct. 27 — nearly 48 hours after the shootings Wednesday.

It's unclear where he went during the time in between. His car was found a few hours after the shootings at a boat launch in Lisbon roughly one mile from the trailer where his body was located.

Maine State Police have released a timeline of their response, which shows they searched nearby businesses, wooded areas and several residences, including Card's home and others owned by his family.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content