A spot along the Chicago River has become a favorite for concertgoers

Published November 13, 2023 at 6:46 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Here is one concert where fans are certain not to mob the stage because the band plays on a circular concrete pillar on the Chicago River. It's home to the Secret River concert series. The shows are the brainchild of musician Ben Kinsinger, who says performances are possible thanks to battery-powered amps and a boat. Fans crowded the river Saturday for the last concert of the year.

It's MORNING EDITION.

