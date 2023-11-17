© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Englanders could see long delays and bad weather during Thanksgiving travels this year

Vermont Public | By Mary Williams Engisch
Published November 17, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST
A passenger airplane taxis at an airport with jet bridges in the background
Toby Talbot
/
Associated Press
In this April 17, 2009 file photo, a US Airways Express plane taxis at the Burlington International Airport in South Burlington.

AAA projects that over 55 million people will travel by car and air to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday this year.

Vermonters and other New Englanders make up 2.5 million of those travelers; a number that's up 2.6% from last year.

That's according to AAA Northern New England, where Dan Goodman is manager of public affairs.

He said to make it to Thanksgiving dinner on time, planning ahead is essential.

And travelers should prep for long delays.

"Up to 80% longer in some of those metro areas," Goodman says. "The worst time to travel is gonna be the day after Thanksgiving ... Sunday between 3 and 5 p.m., as well."

Goodman says roads should be less congested in early morning or late evening Friday through Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Burlington forecasts that New England states could see heavy rain Thanksgiving week. Western New York could see heavy snow.

Goodman suggests prepping your car for winter weather ahead of traveling to visit family and friends.

Goodman says to check tires, wiper blades and the battery, as well as clear any snow off the top; Goodman also suggests packing an emergency kit to keep in the vehicle.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
See stories by Mary Williams Engisch

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content