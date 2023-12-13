© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Supreme Court will rule on the availability of mifepristone, a key abortion drug

By Steve Inskeep,
Danielle Kurtzleben
Published December 13, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST

The Supreme Court says it will hear arguments next year on the availability of mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions.

Steve Inskeep
Danielle Kurtzleben
