© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Iran says 2 explosions have killed over 100 people honoring an assassinated general

By Peter Kenyon
Published January 3, 2024 at 9:46 AM EST
A scene after deadly explosions near the tomb of assassinated Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in Kerman, Iran, on Wednesday.
Anadolu via Getty Images
A scene after deadly explosions near the tomb of assassinated Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in Kerman, Iran, on Wednesday.

Updated January 3, 2024 at 10:35 AM ET

Two explosions in southeastern Iran have killed more than 100 people and injured over 140, according to Iran's state media, which said Iranian officials called the blasts a "terrorist attack."

Iranian news outlets said the blasts struck 10 minutes apart in the city of Kerman around a ceremony marking the anniversary of the killing of a prominent Iranian military leader.

What specifically cause of the explosions remains unclear, as news outlets cited conflicting theories.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosions.

"The incident took place in Kerman Martyrs Cemetery where thousands of people were observing the fourth martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani," Iran's Mehr News Agency wrote on social media.

Soleimani, who was the head of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad, Iraq, in January 2020.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Peter Kenyon
Peter Kenyon is NPR's international correspondent based in Istanbul, Turkey.
See stories by Peter Kenyon

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content