Federal prosecutors seek the death penalty for Buffalo mass shooter

authorBy Emyle Watkins
publishedDateHeading January 13, 2024 at 8:30 AM EST

Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the man who killed ten people in a racist attack on a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket in May, 2022.

Emyle Watkins
Emyle Watkins is a multimedia journalist with experience in newspapers, web, TV and radio.

