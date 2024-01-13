© 2024 Connecticut Public

Fresh Air Weekend: Sterling K. Brown; Paul Giamatti

Fresh Air
publishedDateHeading January 13, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Sterling K. Brown, shown here in January 2020, stars in the new film <em>American Fiction.</em>
Amy Sussman
/
Getty Images
Sterling K. Brown, shown here in January 2020, stars in the new film American Fiction.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Sterling K. Brown recommends taking it 'moment to moment,' on screen and in life: Brown won an Emmy for his portrayal of Christopher Darden in The People v. O.J. Simpson, and another for his role in This is Us. He now appears in the film American Fiction.

Paul Giamatti's own high school years came in handy in 'The Holdovers': Giamatti says his latest movie, filmed at various prep schools in Massachusetts and directed by Alexander Payne, triggered memories of the time he spent as a day student at a private school.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Sterling K. Brown recommends taking it 'moment to moment,' on screen and in life

Paul Giamatti's own high school years came in handy in 'The Holdovers'

Copyright 2024 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

