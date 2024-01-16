© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading

Why flight attendants have a lot of time in their day that is unpaid

authorBy Andrea Hsu
publishedDateHeading January 16, 2024 at 5:09 AM EST

Flight attendants aren't paid their hourly wage for most of their time on the ground. In ongoing union contract negotiations, they're seeking a change.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Andrea Hsu
Andrea Hsu is NPR's labor and workplace correspondent.
seeStoriesBy

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate