Sheriff's deputies defend response to warnings about the gunman before Lewiston shootings

Officers with the Sagadahoc County Sheriffs Department Thursday defended their response to warnings about the gunman who went on to commit the worst mass shooting in state history last fall. The officers faced detailed questions from the state commission investigating the massacre.

Deputy Chad Carleton was alerted by Robert Card's ex-wife and son on May 3 of last year that the Army reservist was increasingly paranoid, possessed a large arsenal of guns and would not respond well if confronted by a uniformed officer.

Carleton told the shooting commission that he then worked out a plan with Card's family and reserve unit to obtain his weapons and get him into treatment.

"In my training, education and experience it's de-escalation. You're telling me that this person is going to be agitated by the presence of a uniformed deputy? Let's do it another way. How can we get this person to the hospital? How can we get them the help they need?" he said.

Carleton also said that Maine's so-called yellow flag law and protective custody procedure limited what actions he could take.

Nevertheless, the plan to safeguard Card and his guns did not work, nor did warnings from a fellow reservist four months later that Card had spent two weeks in a psychiatric hospital in New York after getting pulled from an Army training exercise. The reservist also told deputies that he believed his friend was going to "snap and do a mass shooting.”

While Thursday’s testimony from sheriff deputies and leadership largely mirrored police reports released after the shooting, it marked the first time that the officers were grilled about their actions in public.

The commission will meet Feb. 1 to hear testimony from victims who survived the shootings.