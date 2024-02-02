© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont's short-term rentals are booking up for the 2024 total solar eclipse

Vermont Public | By Elodie Reed
Published February 2, 2024 at 6:09 PM EST
A graphic showing an almost-full solar eclipse over snow covered barns and houses, with pink, yellow and aquamarine tents in the foreground.
Graphic: Elodie Reed, Vermont Public
/
Photos: peterschreiber.media, George Robinson, evemilla, ozgurdonmaz, iStock
Weather depending, camping might be one of the short-term rental options to come online in Vermont as demand increases for places to stay for the 2024 total solar eclipse on April 8.

Early April is not exactly a popular time for vacationers to come to Vermont: It’s mud season, and ski resorts are beginning to wind down — though of course, there can always be that early-spring whopper snow storm.

But this year, there’s a rare event happening in Vermont on April 8: a total solar eclipse.

And according to data scraped by PriceLabs from Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo, there’s a big spike in people booking short-term rentals for that time.

“Currently the market occupancy for the night of April 7, which would be the night before the eclipse, is sitting at 42.8% for the entire state," said Monique DeLorenzo-Pomeroy, a solutions consultant with PriceLabs. "At this time last year, our occupancy for that same Sunday night … was only 9.6%."

In northern Vermont, where the total eclipse will be visible, just under 80% of listings for April 7 are booked in Franklin, Orleans, and Chittenden counties, according to PriceLabs. In Washington County, that number is nearly 70%.

As demand increases and the eclipse gets closer, more short-term rentals are expected to come online. That’s according to Julie Marks, the executive director of the nonprofit Vermont Short-Term Rental Alliance (VTSTRA).

“Certainly I've heard things ... people are gonna go stay with their friends and rent their own home out for the weekend, to, you know, opening up the RV that's sitting in their driveway," Marks said.

Weather depending, she added that backyard camping could become an option too.

Loading...

To prepare for this influx of visitors, VTSTRA is encouraging rental hosts to reach out to local businesses to make sure there will be things for visitors to do.

"'What restaurants can we go to on a Sunday night, on a Monday night, in early April? You know, what's going to be open? What other activities can we do?'" Marks said.

VTSTRA will host a webinar on Feb. 12 for homeowners wanting to rent out for the eclipse.

Corey Dockser contributed data reporting to this story.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Elodie Reed
Elodie is a reporter and producer for Vermont Public. She previously worked as a multimedia journalist at the Concord Monitor, the St. Albans Messenger and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, and she's freelanced for The Atlantic, the Christian Science Monitor, the Berkshire Eagle and the Bennington Banner. In 2019, she earned her MFA in creative nonfiction writing from Southern New Hampshire University.
See stories by Elodie Reed

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content