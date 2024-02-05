© 2024 Connecticut Public

King Charles is being treated for cancer

By Lauren Frayer
Published February 5, 2024 at 1:28 PM EST
King Charles III departs after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic on Jan. 29.
Carl Court
/
Getty Images
King Charles III departs after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic on Jan. 29.

LONDON — King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace has announced in a statement.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," Buckingham Palace's statement said Monday.

It did not elaborate on the type of cancer but said the king, who is 75, began treatments Monday.

Doctors advised him to postpone public-facing duties but he will continue state business and official paperwork, the statement said.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the statement said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 NPR.

Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News.


