Why border crossings into the U.S. plummeted in January

By Jasmine Garsd
Published February 14, 2024 at 4:23 PM EST

The number of undocumented migrants crossing to the U.S. from Mexico plummeted in January. What's behind the drop, and will it last?

Jasmine Garsd
Jasmine Garsd is an Argentine-American journalist living in New York. She is currently NPR's Criminal Justice correspondent and the host of The Last Cup. She started her career as the co-host of Alt.Latino, an NPR show about Latin music. Throughout her reporting career she's focused extensively on women's issues and immigrant communities in America. She's currently writing a book of stories about women she's met throughout her travels.
